Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood actresses' childhood photos

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks the same as she did in her childhood.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked very innocent in her childhood. Her innocence is clearly visible in this photo.

Janhvi Kapoor

This cute picture of Janhvi Kapoor is making people crazy.

Kriti Sanon

People are crazy about Kriti Sanon's beauty. She looks so cute since childhood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Seeing this photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan, people are not able to recognize her.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked very cute in her childhood. Her playful nature was visible on her face.

Priyanka Chopra

Seeing Priyanka Chopra's childhood picture, her fans are unable to recognize her.

Sara Ali Khan

Seeing this picture of Sara Ali Khan, everyone will recognize that it is her.

