(PHOTOS) Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia shares pictures

Entertainment
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia is quite popular on social media. The two have been in a relationship for a long time
Nidhi's beauty is no less than a Bollywood heroine. Fans are completely smitten with her every style and pose
Nidhi is always seen in the stadium to support her boyfriend Prithvi Shaw. She has been spotted on several occasions
News of a rift between Prithvi Shaw and Nidhi Tapadia surfaced in the media a year ago. People believed that the two were going to break up soon
Nidhi is 2 years older than cricketer Prithvi Shaw. It is believed that when the two met for the first time, they fell in love
Prithvi's girlfriend Nidhi is a model by profession. She has also worked on several big projects. People have liked her style
Apart from modeling, Nidhi Tapadia has also tried her hand at acting. She has been seen in the famous Sony Television show CID
