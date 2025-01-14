Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra: 9 actresses' look without makeup

Entertainment
Juhi Chawla won the Miss India Universe title in 1984. She also received the Best National Costume award in the international competition. She entered films at the age of 17.
Aishwarya was crowned Miss World in 1994. In 1997, she entered entertainment industry with Tamil movie 'Iruvar' and made her Bollywood debut the same year with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'.
Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994. Her first film 'Dastak' was released in 1996.
Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Intercontinental in 1997 and then Miss Universe in 2000. She made her Bollywood entry in 2003 with the film 'Andaaz'.
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000. In 2002, she did her first film in Tamil, 'Thamizhan', and in 2003, she made her Bollywood debut with 'The Hero'.
Neha Dhupia won the Femina Miss India title in 2002 and made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'Qayamat: City Under Threat'.
Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific in 2000. In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'.
Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006. She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film 'Aladin'.
Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017 and her first Bollywood film 'Samrat Prithviraj' came out in 2022.
(PHOTOS) Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia shares pictures
Kumbh Mela 2025: 8 Bollywood films featuring the festival
Kailash Kher to Shaan: 7 Celebrities set to perform at Mahakumbh 2025
Was Anushka Sharma dating Suresh Raina before Virat Kohli? Read on