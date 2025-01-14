Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth

Entertainment
Mohammed Siraj is always in the spotlight on the cricket field, and he also makes headlines in his personal life.
Last year, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's name was linked with a TV actress. Rumors were rife, and people started talking about their alleged affair.
Siraj's rumored girlfriend is Mahira Sharma. She is a TV actress and earns a substantial income through acting. Her brand value is also quite high.
TV actress Mahira Sharma has a net worth of approximately ₹62 crores. She earns no less than Siraj.
Mahira's primary source of income is acting in television. She charges a substantial fee for her work and also earns well through brand endorsements.
According to media reports, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's net worth is $7 million, or about ₹57 crores. Mahira's earnings surpass his.
There has been no official confirmation of a relationship between Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma. No official announcement has been made.
