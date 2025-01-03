Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Mithila Palkar inspired saree styles for short women

Orange Shimmer Saree

Mithila Palkar looks tall in this orange shimmer saree. The open and long pallu style is ideal for shorter women

Yellow Transparent Saree

The curly-haired actress looks gorgeous in a yellow transparent saree, styled simply with a black blouse

Blue Lace Work Saree

For an elegant look, copy Mithila's plain blue saree with contrasting lace, accessorized with black glasses

Yellow Silk Saree

This yellow silk saree with a maroon and gold zari border is perfect for festive occasions

Pink Handloom Saree

A pink handloom saree is a stylish and easy-to-wear option for office attire

Green Saree with Contrast Border

A green saree with a purple border is suitable for both events and office wear

Pink Chiffon Saree

Mithila looks stunning in a pink chiffon saree with a printed blouse. Recreate this look for a glamorous appearance

