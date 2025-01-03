(PHOTOS) Mithila Palkar inspired saree styles for short women

Entertainment
Mithila Palkar looks tall in this orange shimmer saree. The open and long pallu style is ideal for shorter women
The curly-haired actress looks gorgeous in a yellow transparent saree, styled simply with a black blouse
For an elegant look, copy Mithila's plain blue saree with contrasting lace, accessorized with black glasses
This yellow silk saree with a maroon and gold zari border is perfect for festive occasions
A pink handloom saree is a stylish and easy-to-wear option for office attire
A green saree with a purple border is suitable for both events and office wear
Mithila looks stunning in a pink chiffon saree with a printed blouse. Recreate this look for a glamorous appearance
Game Changer: Ram Charan to Kiara Advani; Check fees of cast
Manichitrathazhu to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Hit film with 5 remakes, 2 sequel
RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies
Ranbir to Yuvraj: 7 people Deepika Padukone dates before marriage