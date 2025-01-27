Housefull 5 to Alpha: Bobby Deol's exciting upcoming films to watch

Entertainment
56-year-old Bobby Deol is ready to rock the box office. This year, he has 4 big films coming out, three of which will feature him as a villain. See the list...
This is a Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu film, in which Bobby Deol will be seen in the role of Aurangzeb. Made for around 200 crores, this film will be released on March 28, 2025.
The next 'Housefull' franchise film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, is set to release on June 6, 2025, with a budget of 300 crores.
This film will be released on December 25, 2025. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Bobby will be seen in the role of a villain.
Made on a 300 crore budget, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay with Bobby Deol as the villain. Originally set for October 2025, it has been postponed.
Bobby Deol starred as the villain in 'Veera Simha Reddy,' released on January 12. The film, made for 100 crores, has earned 120 crores worldwide.
