Shruti Haasan Net Worth: know assets, cars, income and more of actress

Entertainment
As of April 2024, Shruti Haasan’s net worth is around 45 crore rupees, reflecting her success across various entertainment sectors.
She earns significant salaries from blockbuster films like Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, Salaar, and Dacoit, boosting her wealth.
Shruti Haasan owns luxurious cars like a Range Rover and Audi Q7, highlighting her successful career and refined taste.
She lives in a stylish duplex in Mumbai, marking her success in the entertainment industry.
Shruti Haasan has diversified her income through smart investments, securing her financial future beyond acting.
Her music career also contributes to her wealth, as she composes, performs, and earns royalties in addition to acting.
