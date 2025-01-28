Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Net Worth: know assets, cars, income and more of actress

Net Worth

As of April 2024, Shruti Haasan’s net worth is around 45 crore rupees, reflecting her success across various entertainment sectors.

 

Blockbusters

She earns significant salaries from blockbuster films like Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, Salaar, and Dacoit, boosting her wealth.

 

Cars Collections

Shruti Haasan owns luxurious cars like a Range Rover and Audi Q7, highlighting her successful career and refined taste.

Lavish House

She lives in a stylish duplex in Mumbai, marking her success in the entertainment industry.

 

Investments

Shruti Haasan has diversified her income through smart investments, securing her financial future beyond acting.

 

Music composer

Her music career also contributes to her wealth, as she composes, performs, and earns royalties in addition to acting.

