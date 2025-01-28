Welcome to Hera Pheri: 7 must-watch comedy movies of Akshay Kumar

Entertainment
With Sky Force performing well, here are some of Akshay Kumar's best comedy films you must watch
Released in 2000, Hera Pheri is a riot of laughter, featuring Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty alongside Akshay Kumar
This 2002 multi-starrer is a laugh riot with Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty joining Akshay Kumar for comedic mayhem
If you haven't seen this 2005 comedy with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, you're missing out on some serious laughs
The 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, brings back the iconic trio for more hilarious escapades with Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal
This 2006 comedy thriller combines suspense and humor, featuring Govinda and Paresh Rawal alongside Akshay Kumar
The 2007 multi-starrer Welcome is packed with hilarious performances, even from the villains
The 2008 film Singh Is Kinng, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, offers plenty of comedic moments, also featuring Sonu Sood and Om Puri
Shruti Haasan Net Worth: know assets, cars, income and more of actress
Housefull 5 to Alpha: Bobby Deol's exciting upcoming films to watch
YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhir faces a major marriage dilemma
Boman Irani NET WORTH: From waiter to star; read his success story