Welcome to Hera Pheri: 7 must-watch comedy movies of Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies

With Sky Force performing well, here are some of Akshay Kumar's best comedy films you must watch

1. Hera Pheri

Released in 2000, Hera Pheri is a riot of laughter, featuring Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty alongside Akshay Kumar

2. Awara Paagal Deewana

This 2002 multi-starrer is a laugh riot with Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty joining Akshay Kumar for comedic mayhem

3. Garam Masala

If you haven't seen this 2005 comedy with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, you're missing out on some serious laughs

4. Phir Hera Pheri

The 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, brings back the iconic trio for more hilarious escapades with Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal

5. Bhagam Bhag

This 2006 comedy thriller combines suspense and humor, featuring Govinda and Paresh Rawal alongside Akshay Kumar

6. Welcome

The 2007 multi-starrer Welcome is packed with hilarious performances, even from the villains

7. Singh Is Kinng

The 2008 film Singh Is Kinng, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, offers plenty of comedic moments, also featuring Sonu Sood and Om Puri

