'Hunger Games' to get a new season, to be based on THIS novel

Entertainment
Hollywood studios have stated that they are making a new 'Hunger Games' film based on author Suzanne Collins' new novel.
Collins revealed the fifth book in the dystopian franchise on Thursday titled 'Sunrise on the Reaping' will be released next year.
Hours later, Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said that the studio would be developing a film version of the current chapter.
The film is said to have a theatrical release on November 20, 2026.
Francis Lawrence, who has directed four films in the franchise, is slated to direct the upcoming one as well.
Color Force, owned by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, will produce the project.