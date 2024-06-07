 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

The Telugu public eagerly awaits Jr. NTR's 30th film, Devara. Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut will be directed by Koratala Shiva.

Image credits: Social Media

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

Devara has been teasing an epic film experience for a while. Reports of the RRR star's pay have sparked debate. Can you guess?

Image credits: pinterest

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

Jr. NTR took approximately 1.5 years off after starring in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others.

Image credits: pinterest

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

Now he is preparing for Devara. With every update, he has excited fans about the film. According to the latest reports, Jr. NTR is asking Rs 60 crore for the film.

Image credits: pinterest

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

Devara promises thrilling action moments that will keep viewers captivated to the screen. In addition to Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan will star.

Image credits: pinterest

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

He's shot numerous critical scenes. According to rumours, the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress is seeking Rs 5 crore for the Telugu film. However, Saif Ali Khan charges Rs 13 crore.

Image credits: pinterest

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

Media reports say Devara cost Rs 300 crores. The film is scheduled for an October release. The film's release date was revealed via a poster on February 16. 

Image credits: Instagram / janhvikapoor

Devara: Know how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor are charging

 The caption read, “Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24.” Jr NTR has Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 in the pipeline, marking his Hindi debut.

Image credits: Instagram / janhvikapoor
Find Next One