Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

Entertainment
As per Bollywood Life, the male lead of the film, Kartik Aaryan has is getting a massive pay of Rs 40 crore for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Actress Madhuri Dixit got an impressive salary of Rs 4 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Vidya Balan is coming back to reprise her iconic role of 'Manjulika'. She is charging a hefty price of Rs 6 crore.
Triptii Dimri also has a fun role in the film and charged Rs 2 crore.
Rajpal Yadav also got a staggering pay of Rs 1.5 crore.
Vijay Raaz charged Rs 70 lakh for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.