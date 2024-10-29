Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

Kartik Aaryan

As per Bollywood Life, the male lead of the film, Kartik Aaryan has is getting a massive pay of Rs 40 crore for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

Madhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit got an impressive salary of Rs 4 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is coming back to reprise her iconic role of 'Manjulika'. She is charging a hefty price of Rs 6 crore. 

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri also has a fun role in the film and charged Rs 2 crore. 

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav also got a staggering pay of Rs 1.5 crore. 

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz charged Rs 70 lakh for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

