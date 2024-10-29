Abhishek Bachchan's Love Life: Karishma Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai & more

Entertainment
Media reports continuously claim that amidst divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan is dating Nimrat Kaur. However, there is no confirmation of this.
Before Nimrat Kaur, 4 women have come into Abhishek Bachchan's life. But unfortunately, his relationship with none of them lasted. Learn about these four women...
Abhishek Bachchan's name was linked with model-actress Dipannita Sharma. It is said that Sonali Bendre introduced them. However, this affair was never officially confirmed.
Abhishek met Karisma at his sister Shweta Bachchan's wedding, and they started liking each other. After 5 years of dating, the couple's engagement was announced in 2002.
Allegedly, Karisma's mother Babita demanded a pre-nuptial agreement. She wanted Amitabh to transfer some property in Abhishek's name for her daughter's secure future.
According to reports, Abhishek was once dating Rani Mukerji. It is said that Abhishek's mother, Jaya Bachchan, did not like Rani, so their relationship could not progress.
Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai in 2007. They have a daughter (Aaradhya). But now, for some time, unconfirmed news of the couple's divorce has been circulating in the media.