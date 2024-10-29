Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan's Love Life: Karishma Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai & more

Is Abhishek Bachchan dating Nimrat Kaur?

Media reports continuously claim that amidst divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan is dating Nimrat Kaur. However, there is no confirmation of this.

Abhishek Bachchan linked with 4 women previously

Before Nimrat Kaur, 4 women have come into Abhishek Bachchan's life. But unfortunately, his relationship with none of them lasted. Learn about these four women...

Abhishek Bachchan was linked with model Dipannita Sharma

Abhishek Bachchan's name was linked with model-actress Dipannita Sharma. It is said that Sonali Bendre introduced them. However, this affair was never officially confirmed.

Abhishek Bachchan was engaged to Karisma Kapoor

Abhishek met Karisma at his sister Shweta Bachchan's wedding, and they started liking each other. After 5 years of dating, the couple's engagement was announced in 2002.

Why did Abhishek and Karisma's engagement break?

Allegedly, Karisma's mother Babita demanded a pre-nuptial agreement. She wanted Amitabh to transfer some property in Abhishek's name for her daughter's secure future.

Abhishek Bachchan's incomplete love story with Rani Mukerji

According to reports, Abhishek was once dating Rani Mukerji. It is said that Abhishek's mother, Jaya Bachchan, did not like Rani, so their relationship could not progress.

Married Aishwarya Rai, now facing controversies

Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai in 2007. They have a daughter (Aaradhya). But now, for some time, unconfirmed news of the couple's divorce has been circulating in the media.

