Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka -celebs who suffered burn injuries on Diwali

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is allergic to firecracker smoke. She is an asthma patient, which causes her breathing difficulties.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager's lehenga caught fire at a Diwali party, and Aishwarya was also burned while trying to extinguish it.
Amitabh Bachchan burned his hand with a firecracker during Diwali.
As a child, someone placed a firecracker in Madhuri Dixit's hand, causing burns and hair loss, leading to her having to shave her head.
Rani Chatterjee suffered significant burns from a firecracker during Diwali.