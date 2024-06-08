Shilpa Shetty was accused of being homewrecker by Raj Kundra's ex-wife

Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009, amid controversy from his ex-wife Kavita's accusations. Despite this, the couple remains strong and has two children
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bollywood actress known for fitness and dance, married businessman Raj Kundra in February 2009, after dating him for two years
Raj was previously married to Kavita, who accused Shilpa of being a homewrecker and blamed her for breaking their marriage
Kavita claimed Raj talked constantly about Shilpa while she was trying to reconcile their marriage, feeling replaced by someone better and more famous
Shilpa denied the accusations, stating she refused to be more than friends with Raj until his divorce, and felt ill being labeled a homewrecker, which shamed her parents
In December 2007, Shilpa confirmed her relationship with Raj but insisted she didn't know him during his marriage, and his divorce was finalized before they started dating
Raj was shocked by Kavita's accusations and publicly apologized to Shilpa and her family, explaining Kavita had an affair with his brother-in-law, leading to their separation
Raj found text messages between Kavita and his brother-in-law, which prompted him to leave her; Kavita later denied Raj visitation rights to their infant daughter
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for 15 years, maintaining a strong relationship, and have two children, Viaan and Samisha