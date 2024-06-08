 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Shilpa Shetty was accused of being homewrecker by Raj Kundra's ex-wife

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009, amid controversy from his ex-wife Kavita's accusations. Despite this, the couple remains strong and has two children

Image credits: Instagram/Twitter

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bollywood actress known for fitness and dance, married businessman Raj Kundra in February 2009, after dating him for two years

Image credits: Instagram

Kavita, Raj Kundra

Raj was previously married to Kavita, who accused Shilpa of being a homewrecker and blamed her for breaking their marriage

Image credits: Instagram

Kavita's claims

Kavita claimed Raj talked constantly about Shilpa while she was trying to reconcile their marriage, feeling replaced by someone better and more famous

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa's Denial

Shilpa denied the accusations, stating she refused to be more than friends with Raj until his divorce, and felt ill being labeled a homewrecker, which shamed her parents

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa, Raj

In December 2007, Shilpa confirmed her relationship with Raj but insisted she didn't know him during his marriage, and his divorce was finalized before they started dating

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Raj was shocked by Kavita's accusations and publicly apologized to Shilpa and her family, explaining Kavita had an affair with his brother-in-law, leading to their separation

Image credits: Instagram

Kavita's alleged cheating

Raj found text messages between Kavita and his brother-in-law, which prompted him to leave her; Kavita later denied Raj visitation rights to their infant daughter

Image credits: instagram/shilpa shetty

Shilpa, Raj

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for 15 years, maintaining a strong relationship, and have two children, Viaan and Samisha

Image credits: instagram/shilpa shetty
