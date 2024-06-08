 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

A look into Ramoji Rao's Rs 37,583 crore net worth

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao led the Ramoji Group, which encompasses a wide range of enterprises such as entertainment, retail, and education. 

He owned Eenadu Newspaper, ETV Network, Ushakiran Movies, and ETV Bharat. 

Eenadu is a daily newspaper founded in 1974 in Vishakhapatnam. 

ETV Network is a well-known television network with 12 stations that broadcast programming in eight languages.

Languages spoken include Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Oriya, Gujarati, Urdu, and Hindi.

As of 2021, his net worth was reported to be $4.5 billion (Rs 37,583 crore).

