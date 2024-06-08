 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Gauahar, celebs who got publicly slapped

Kangana Ranaut slap incident

Kangana Ranaut's slap incident has been creating headlines.

A CISF officer slapped the actress-turned-politician over her previous remarks on farmers' protests.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was allegedly hit by the daughter of a Delhi businessman who had gatecrashed his private party. 

Gauahar Khan

Somebody in the audience slapped Gauahar Khan during the live shoot. The man claimed the actress was jeopardizing his religious and moral views by wearing a short dress.

Aditya Narayan

In 2011, Aditya Narayan was slapped by a girl at a pub inside a five-star hotel. According to reports, he was inebriated and repeatedly fell over her.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat was attacked with tear gas, beaten, and robbed by three masked intruders outside her Paris apartment building. 

