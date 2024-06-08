Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Gauahar, celebs who got publicly slapped

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's slap incident has been creating headlines.
A CISF officer slapped the actress-turned-politician over her previous remarks on farmers' protests.
Salman Khan was allegedly hit by the daughter of a Delhi businessman who had gatecrashed his private party.
Somebody in the audience slapped Gauahar Khan during the live shoot. The man claimed the actress was jeopardizing his religious and moral views by wearing a short dress.
In 2011, Aditya Narayan was slapped by a girl at a pub inside a five-star hotel. According to reports, he was inebriated and repeatedly fell over her.
Mallika Sherawat was attacked with tear gas, beaten, and robbed by three masked intruders outside her Paris apartment building.