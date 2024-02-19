Entertainment

Poonam Pandey FAKE death stunt: Actress makes shocking allegations

Poonam Pandey recently staged her own death. She said that the purpose of her death announcement was to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Image credits: Social Media

Poonam Pandey recently staged her death. She said that the purpose of her death announcement was to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Image credits: Instagram

Days after faking her own death, Poonam Pandey resorted to social media to write a mysterious message. Following up on this, she made alarming claims.

Image credits: Instagram

The actress stated that the stakeholders of the fake death stunt had sent legal letters to her team.

Image credits: Social Media

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘So now that I said truth shall be revealed, the stakeholders have got the shivers. And sent us a legal notice.’

Image credits: Social Media

She also added the praying hands emoji in the caption. Poonam's 'death' was reported in a post on her official Instagram account on February 2.

Image credits: Google

The actress confirmed her survival in a video a day later. Her death was meant to raise cervical cancer awareness, she said. Many celebs criticised the actress.

Image credits: Social Media

Later, the All Indian Cine Workers Association also demanded an FIR against the actress-model stating that her actions were “highly wrong” and “unacceptable”. 

Image credits: Social Media

It has also been reported that a Rs 100 crore defamation case has been filed against the actress and her former husband, Sam Bombay.

Image credits: Social Media

Case brought by Faizan Ansari. He accused Poonam Pandey of “trivializing the seriousness of cancer and manipulating the emotions and trust of millions” by faking her death.

Image credits: Social Media

He has reportedly also urged the authorities to arrest Pandey and her former husband. Ansari has also filed an FIR with the Kanpur Police Commissioner. 

Image credits: Social Media
