Who is Radhika Merchant? Meet Anant Ambani's to-be bride

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding functions: Look at Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani decked in Anamika Khanna's creations.

The first ceremony, called “Lagan Lakhvanu”, was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The festivities were organised at the Ambani family's farmhouse in Jamnagar.

Radhika Merchant dressed in a bespoke Anamika Khanna lehenga for the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. Her gown was embellished with flowery motifs accented with sequin patches.
 

She accessorised with a 3-tiered diamond necklace, a mang tikka, and a bracelet. Loveleen Ramchandani, a makeup and hair professional, uploaded images of Ms Merchant on Instagram.

Radhika Merchant was born in 1994. Her father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a well-known pharmaceutical corporation.

Ms Merchant attended elite institutions such as The Cathedral and John Connon School, as well as Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai.

After graduating from BD Somani International School with an International Baccalaureate, she studied politics and economics at New York University and graduated in 2017.

Her professional path started with an internship at the consulting company Desai & Diwanji. As a junior sales manager, Merchant then joined Isprava, a real estate business.

She is currently the director of Encore Healthcare. Radhika and Anant exchanged rings at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, following their roka ceremony in December 2022.

Their engagement celebrations took place in January 2023 at Ambani's home, Antilia.

