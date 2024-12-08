Esha Deol opens up on how she pursued acting against family’s wishes

Entertainment
At 89, only women in Sunny Deol's family stay away from films. They aren't allowed to pursue careers in the glamour world.
Dharmendra's family may not have allowed any woman into films, but the superstar couldn't stop one of his daughters.
We're talking about Esha Deol, Dharmendra's daughter with his second wife, Hema Malini.
Esha Deol revealed that her father didn't want her in films. He wanted her married by 18.
"He was conservative, being from Punjab. He wanted me married at 18. All women in his family were raised that way," Esha said.
"I was raised differently. Seeing Mom work and dance in films gave me direction. I knew what I wanted," Esha said.
Convincing Dharmendra about her film career wasn't easy, Esha admitted. "It took a long time. But it's a different story now."
Esha debuted in 2002 with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'. She later starred in 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Yuva', 'Dhoom', 'Kaal', 'No Entry', 'Just Married', and 'Tell Me O Kkhuda'.
