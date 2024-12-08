YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist

Entertainment
The TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reached a very interesting turn. A major incident is about to happen on the show.
New drama is seen every day in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. These days the entire focus of the show's story is on Abhimanyu and Arohi's son Daksh.
A pooja is held for Abhimanyu and Arohi's son Daksh at the Poddar House. The whole family goes to the temple and Abhir also joins in playing the drums in his nephew's pooja.
The serial shows Abhir plotting against his sister Abhimanyu. He takes Daksh from the cradle during the pooja and gives him to Ruhi instead of Abhimanyu.
Seeing her brother Abhir's actions, Abhimanyu is shocked. She tells Abhir that Daksh is her son, but he doesn't listen and gives him to Ruhi.
In the upcoming episodes of the serial, it will be shown that Abhimanyu will be so scared for her son Daksh that she will run away from home with him.
Ruhi discovers Daksh is her son and Abhimanyu has fled with him. Furious, she threatens Aarohi with sending Abhimanyu to jail for his actions.
