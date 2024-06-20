 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha says THIS about Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan Sinha dismisses rumors of being upset over daughter Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, affirming his support and condemning false news about their relationship

Image credits: SonakshiSinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha has dismissed reports suggesting he was upset with Sonakshi Sinha for not informing him about her wedding plans with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha

He referred to these reports as 'fake news' and expressed his support for her decision.

Father's pride

Shatrughan emphasized pride, fondness for Sonakshi, affirming he will be present at her wedding. He asserted that it is Sonakshi's life, she has every right to choose her partner

Rmours

Shatrughan addressed rumours by saying, 'Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi.' He mentioned that Sonakshi calls him pillar of strength

Shatrughan Sinha

The veteran actor criticized those spreading false news, calling them frustrated and lying. He used his famous dialogue, "Khamosh, it’s none of your business''

Sonakshi with Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan praised Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship, stating, 'Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live their life together. They look very nice together'

Brother's statement

Earlier, Luv Sinha chose not to comment on the wedding rumours, stating he had no involvement in the matter. He was away from Mumbai and refrained from giving any statements

Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi

Shatrughan previously mentioned being unaware of the wedding plans, highlighting a generational shift where children inform rather than seek consent from their parents

Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi

He had expressed a desire to be informed officially about the wedding

