Shatrughan Sinha says THIS about Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

Entertainment
Shatrughan Sinha dismisses rumors of being upset over daughter Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, affirming his support and condemning false news about their relationship
Shatrughan Sinha has dismissed reports suggesting he was upset with Sonakshi Sinha for not informing him about her wedding plans with Zaheer Iqbal
He referred to these reports as 'fake news' and expressed his support for her decision.
Shatrughan emphasized pride, fondness for Sonakshi, affirming he will be present at her wedding. He asserted that it is Sonakshi's life, she has every right to choose her partner
Shatrughan addressed rumours by saying, 'Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi.' He mentioned that Sonakshi calls him pillar of strength
The veteran actor criticized those spreading false news, calling them frustrated and lying. He used his famous dialogue, "Khamosh, it’s none of your business''
Shatrughan praised Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship, stating, 'Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live their life together. They look very nice together'
Earlier, Luv Sinha chose not to comment on the wedding rumours, stating he had no involvement in the matter. He was away from Mumbai and refrained from giving any statements
Shatrughan previously mentioned being unaware of the wedding plans, highlighting a generational shift where children inform rather than seek consent from their parents
He had expressed a desire to be informed officially about the wedding