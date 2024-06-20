 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Deepika Padukone wears Cartier jewellery worth THIS much

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore Cartier jewellery worth a whooping sum showing her appreciation and love for minimalist luxury. Check out the whooping price HERE

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone was dazzling in pregnancy glow as she attended the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked radiant as the attended the event in a stylish black Loewe Anagram Pebble dress. She looked stunning as she always does

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Baby Bump

Her cute baby bump was the show stopper and we could not stop gushing over her model mommy pregnancy glow

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone

However, what caught our eye among so many note-worthy things, are the swanky Cartier bracelet's stacked on her hand

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Cartier Bracelets

The Rs. 1.16 crore jewellery looked minimalist yet dainty amongst the gorgeous aura Deepika exhuded. Yes, it costs 1.16 crore rupees

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

Deepika

Deepika dons 3 Cartier diamond bracelets stacked in her hand. 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Cartier bracelets

The Panthere de Cartier bracelet costs around 54 lakhs has 2 emeralds and 225 brilliant cut diamonds totaling 2.55 carats

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Cartier bracelets

The other two bracelets cost around 44 lakhs and 20 lakhs approximately. She is also wearing Cartier rings

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
