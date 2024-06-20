 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh wore diamond-encrusted watch worth Rs 1.2 crore?

Image credits: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Made debut on Jimmy Fallon show

Diljit marked his much-awaited debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The singer-turned-actor has already lit up the stage with his moves.

Image credits: Instagram

Which songs did he perform?

Dressed in a traditional Punjabi ensemble, Diljit performed his hit number Born To Shine from the album G.O.A.T.

Image credits: Social Media

What did he wear?

Wore white embroidered half-sleeve kurta. He paired the outfit with a matching white turban, black-tinted aviators, a kadha, white socks, and black-and-white high-ankle sneakers.

Image credits: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

His watch stole the show

As per Diet-Sabya, the fashion-watchdog Instagram page, Diljit wore a customised Audemars Piguet watch. FYI: It is worth ₹1.2 crore approximately.
 

Image credits: Social Media

What is so special about it?

It turned out that the watch was customised by Jain The Jeweller. It is an AP [Audemars Piguet] Royal Oak 41mm model encrusted with diamonds all over. 

Image credits: Instagram

What Jimmy Fallon called him...

While introducing Dosanjh, Jimmy Fallon called him “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet.” For those who don't know, Dosanjh is first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella.

Image credits: Social Media
