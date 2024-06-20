Entertainment
Diljit marked his much-awaited debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The singer-turned-actor has already lit up the stage with his moves.
Dressed in a traditional Punjabi ensemble, Diljit performed his hit number Born To Shine from the album G.O.A.T.
Wore white embroidered half-sleeve kurta. He paired the outfit with a matching white turban, black-tinted aviators, a kadha, white socks, and black-and-white high-ankle sneakers.
As per Diet-Sabya, the fashion-watchdog Instagram page, Diljit wore a customised Audemars Piguet watch. FYI: It is worth ₹1.2 crore approximately.
It turned out that the watch was customised by Jain The Jeweller. It is an AP [Audemars Piguet] Royal Oak 41mm model encrusted with diamonds all over.
While introducing Dosanjh, Jimmy Fallon called him “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet.” For those who don't know, Dosanjh is first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella.