Rihanna wears Manish Malhotra ruby choker, Sabyasachi diamond necklace

Image credits: Instagram

Rihanna at Fenty hair launch

Rihanna stole the show last night as she attended the Fenty hair launch.

For the occasion, she wore Manish Malhotra's ruby choker and a Sabyasachi diamond necklace. 

Rihanna at Fenty hair launch

Pictures of the singer at the occasion, flashing the fine jewelry items, went viral.

Rihanna looked stunning at the Fenty hair launch in Los Angeles in a Manish Malhotra Ruby Choker made of 18k gold.

Her custom-cut rubies were studded with diamonds, radiating Indian skill and artistry.

The ruby choker was paired with Sabyasachi High Jewellery's three-drop rubellite, tourmaline, and brilliant-cut diamond necklace.

