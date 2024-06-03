 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Salman Khan was once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always made national headlines for dating Bollywood actresses such as Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, and Lulia Vantur.

Image credits: YouTube

A few years back, he made waves by divulging some earlier incidents about his dating life. 

Image credits: Facebook

Salman, Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor had a terrific time filming for Dus Ka Dum a few years ago, and they made some juicy revelations.

Image credits: Getty

A nostalgic Salman recounted how his ex-girlfriend's father came unexpectedly while he was still inside the house with her.

Image credits: Instagram

This happened when Salman was at her place, her parents returned suddenly and he was left with no option than hiding in the closet.

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan

But he couldn't handle the dust inside and sneezed loudly, eventually getting him caught red-handed. Luckily, her father liked him and he was safe. 

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan

Previously, the actor admitted to having a strong crush on his school teacher and even flirted with her.

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan
