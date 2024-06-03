Salman Khan was once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard

Entertainment
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always made national headlines for dating Bollywood actresses such as Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, and Lulia Vantur.
A few years back, he made waves by divulging some earlier incidents about his dating life.
Salman, Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor had a terrific time filming for Dus Ka Dum a few years ago, and they made some juicy revelations.
A nostalgic Salman recounted how his ex-girlfriend's father came unexpectedly while he was still inside the house with her.
This happened when Salman was at her place, her parents returned suddenly and he was left with no option than hiding in the closet.
But he couldn't handle the dust inside and sneezed loudly, eventually getting him caught red-handed. Luckily, her father liked him and he was safe.
Previously, the actor admitted to having a strong crush on his school teacher and even flirted with her.