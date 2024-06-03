Sanjay Leela Bhansali CONFIRMS 'Heeramandi 2', reveals details

Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has been making news since it premiered on Netflix on May 1.
The series was Bhansali's debut in the OTT domain, and it rapidly became a huge hit.
This raised the question of whether Heeramandi will return for a second season. Netflix has greenlit the show's second season, which is great news for fans.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that in 'Heeramandi 2', the women will travel from Lahore to the film world.
Following division, most of them leave Lahore and settle in the Mumbai or Kolkata film industries.
So the trek through the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing but for the producers rather than the nawabs.
The ace director said that he is planning the second season and let's see how it goes.