Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorce? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Many were surprised when Natasa Stankovic removed Hardik Pandya's surname. A Reddit comment then suggested that the actress was considering a divorce.
Not responding to these rumours piqued interest. Natasa's restoration of her wedding images with Hardik has raised doubts about their relationship.
Natasa restored all her wedding photos with Hardik Pandya, raising questions about a reconciliation.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married in May 2020, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and have a three-year-old son called Agastya Pandya.
Natasa was recently photographed by photographers in Mumbai with Disha Patani's reported lover Aleksander Alexllic, who was quizzed about divorce allegations.
A Bollywood writer subtly criticised celebs for manufacturing phoney separation news to make headlines a few days ago. He said celebrities should get past immediate fame.
Bollywood writer Mushtaq Sheikh took to his Instagram page and mentioned," Break-ups. Cooked up divorce stories. Press releases."
"Nautanki patch-ups. Imaginary weddings. Sympathy seekers. Fabricated news. PR driven-life dramas. Phew- this needs to stop".