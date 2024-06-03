 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Rekha used to third wheel Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan on long drives? Read

Rekha, once close friends with Jaya Bachchan, joined her and Amitabh on long drives. Despite her deep affection for Amitabh, their relationship remained unfulfilled

Image credits: MovieStill

Rekha, AmitabhBachchan

Rekha, once close friends with Jaya Bachchan, often joined her and Amitabh on long drives. According to Mehmood's biography, Rekha would sit in the back seat

Image credits: MovieStill

Jaya, Rekha friendship

Rekha and Jaya Bachchan shared a strong camaraderie when they were neighbors, with Rekha often seeking advice from Jaya

Image credits: MovieStill

Rekha, Amitabh

Rekha, Amitabh's last film together was Silsila. With Jaya, he shared screen space in Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Image credits: MovieStill

Rekha, Amitabh

Rekha and Amitabh's relationship reportedly began on the set of 'Do Anjaane' in 1976, when Amitabh was already married to Jaya

Image credits: MovieStill

Rekha

Despite their feelings for each other, their rumored affair never culminated in a lasting relationship

Image credits: MovieStill

Rekha, Jaya, Amitabh

The trio's dynamic, particularly the drives shared by Rekha, Jaya, and Amitabh, highlights the complex relationships within the industry

Image credits: MovieStill

Rekha, Amitabh, Jaya

Despite the end of their rumored romance, Rekha's affection for Amitabh remained evident. Her admiration for him never waned

Image credits: MovieStill

Rekha, Amitabh

Jaya, Rekha however made their mends and are seen quite comfortable with each other during social meets letting go off their alleged past rife

Image credits: MovieStill
Find Next One