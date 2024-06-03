Rekha used to third wheel Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan on long drives? Read

Entertainment
Rekha, once close friends with Jaya Bachchan, joined her and Amitabh on long drives. Despite her deep affection for Amitabh, their relationship remained unfulfilled
Rekha, once close friends with Jaya Bachchan, often joined her and Amitabh on long drives. According to Mehmood's biography, Rekha would sit in the back seat
Rekha and Jaya Bachchan shared a strong camaraderie when they were neighbors, with Rekha often seeking advice from Jaya
Rekha, Amitabh's last film together was Silsila. With Jaya, he shared screen space in Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Rekha and Amitabh's relationship reportedly began on the set of 'Do Anjaane' in 1976, when Amitabh was already married to Jaya
Despite their feelings for each other, their rumored affair never culminated in a lasting relationship
The trio's dynamic, particularly the drives shared by Rekha, Jaya, and Amitabh, highlights the complex relationships within the industry
Despite the end of their rumored romance, Rekha's affection for Amitabh remained evident. Her admiration for him never waned
Jaya, Rekha however made their mends and are seen quite comfortable with each other during social meets letting go off their alleged past rife