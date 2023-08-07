Entertainment

Gandhi to Lagaan: 5 patriotic films to watch on Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: 5 iconic films that pay homage to our freedom fighters and are patriotic. Gandhi to Lagaan are films that will instill patriotism. by Amrita Ghosh

Rang De Basanti

It follows a group of Indian students who are cast in a documentary about the Indian independence movement and how they become emotionally connected with the sacrifices of leaders

Lagaan

Ashutosh Gowarikar intertwines sports, romance, patriotism. Set during British colonial rule the film follows Bhuvan as he leads a group of villagers in a high-stakes cricket match

The legend of Bhagat Singh

It is a biographical film, Ajay Devgn pays homage to the revolutionary Bhagat Singh, a young freedom fighter who defied the British Empire with his fearless acts of resistance

Gandhi

Directed by Richard Attenborough and played by Ben Kingsley, Gandhi is a biographical film of Mahatma Gandhi. The film has attained cult status now

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Directed by Ketan Mehta is a historical biographical drama that depicts the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier who played a pivotal role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857

