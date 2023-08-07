'BoJack Horseman' to 'Adventure Time': 7 best OTT animated series

Entertainment
These animated series offer diverse genres, from fantasy and sci-fi to comedy and drama, providing engaging and imaginative content for viewers on OTT platforms.
A darkly comedic series delving into the life of a washed-up actor who's also an anthropomorphic horse.
A captivating blend of fantasy and adventure, following Aang's journey to master the elements and restore balance.
An animated anthology series, featuring diverse sci-fi tales that explore intriguing concepts in each short episode, offering a visual and narrative feast.
A sci-fi animated sitcom exploring the bizarre escapades of an eccentric scientist and his reluctant grandson.
This animated series follows anti-social genius Reagan Ridley and her dysfunctional team, who work to hide the world's conspiracies.
A coming-of-age comedy delving into the awkwardness of adolescence through the eyes of a group of teenagers.