International Cat Day: Taylor Swift and other celebrities with pet cat

Entertainment
These celebrities not only excel in their careers but also share their love for cats, creating a connection with fans who adore their furry friends.
Known for her love of cats, Taylor Swift's feline friends, including Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, often feature on social media.
Katy Perry's beloved cat, Kitty Purry, has even made appearances in her music videos, highlighting their strong bond.
Actress Kat Dennings is a cat lover, often posting about her feline friend on her social platforms.
Pop star Ariana Grande's pet cat, Toulouse, gains attention on social media and even inspired a fragrance name.
Actor Zac Efron is a cat enthusiast, frequently sharing pictures of his furry companion, Maca B, on social media.
Actress Nina Dobrev shares her love for cats through her feline companions, like the adorable Miss Maverick.
Musician Ed Sheeran shares his life with two cats named Dorito and Calippo, showcasing their antics online.
Actor Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, are passionate about animal welfare, having multiple cats like Sohalia and Moke.
Miley Cyrus advocates pet adoption and shares her life with a rescue cat named Shanti Om Bb.