International Cat Day: Taylor Swift and other celebrities with pet cat

These celebrities not only excel in their careers but also share their love for cats, creating a connection with fans who adore their furry friends.

Taylor Swift

Known for her love of cats, Taylor Swift's feline friends, including Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, often feature on social media.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's beloved cat, Kitty Purry, has even made appearances in her music videos, highlighting their strong bond.

Kat Dennings

Actress Kat Dennings is a cat lover, often posting about her feline friend on her social platforms.

Ariana Grande

Pop star Ariana Grande's pet cat, Toulouse, gains attention on social media and even inspired a fragrance name.

Zac Efron

Actor Zac Efron is a cat enthusiast, frequently sharing pictures of his furry companion, Maca B, on social media.

Nina Dobrev

Actress Nina Dobrev shares her love for cats through her feline companions, like the adorable Miss Maverick.

Ed Sheeran

Musician Ed Sheeran shares his life with two cats named Dorito and Calippo, showcasing their antics online.

Ian Somerhalder

Actor Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, are passionate about animal welfare, having multiple cats like Sohalia and Moke.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus advocates pet adoption and shares her life with a rescue cat named Shanti Om Bb.

