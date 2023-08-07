Alia Bhatt: Here are 7 upcoming films of actress

Entertainment
With films such as Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Alia has shown that she is a force to be reckoned with.
Alia is making her Hollywood debut with the role of a villain. She plays Keya Dhawan in the American spy action thriller film directed by Tom Harper.
Alia Bhatt will star alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. The movie revolves around a road-trip taken by the three female protagonists.
Alia Bhatt is set to join Hrithik Roshan in the spy thriller, alongside her RRR co-star Jr NTR.
She was a part of the iconic RRR and was highly lauded for her performance. Now, there are whispers of her coming back for RRR 2.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will reportedly cast Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film 'Baju Bawra' where the two will romance each other.
In Brahamastra 2, Alia Bhatt will share screenspace with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.