‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Review

 Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's film worth watching?

Image credits: Instagram

Release date

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' has hit theaters.

Image credits: Instagram

The plot

If you think it's about Indian player Mahindra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's love life, you're mistaken. The film has nothing to do with them. 

Image credits: Instagram

The storyline

The 2-hour 18-minute video follows the life of a man who tries hard but fails at all he does while dealing with setbacks and familial obligations.

Image credits: Instagram

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' provides a heartfelt portrayal of human resilience amidst adversity, albeit within the confines of a predictable narrative. 

Image credits: Instagram

What does not work

The film is an emotional rollercoaster that only goes in one way, and nothing, in particular, will keep you riveted to your seats.

Image credits: Instagram

Average film

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' has the same old, stretched-out love and family plot.

Image credits: Instagram

Ratings

3 stars.

Image credits: X
