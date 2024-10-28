Entertainment

Meet TV actress who left acting to build a Rs 820 crore beauty brand

Aashka Garodia's Transition

Aashka Garodia, famous for her role in Bigg Boss Season 6, has successfully transitioned from acting to entrepreneurship, co-founding a beauty brand.

 

Founding Renee Cosmetics

In 2019, Aashka and her college friends launched Renee Cosmetics, aiming to create inclusive and empowering beauty products for all.

 

 

Inspiration Behind the Brand

Garodia’s background in entertainment inspired her to create ethical cosmetics, emphasizing how makeup can enhance confidence and self-expression for users.

 

Focus on Ethical Practices

Based in Ahmedabad, Renee Cosmetics prioritizes vegan and cruelty-free products, appealing to a growing audience of environmentally conscious consumers.

 

Remarkable Growth

Within two years, Renee Cosmetics has rapidly thrived in the beauty industry, employing over 50 staff and achieving a valuation of ₹820 crore.

 

Global Ambitions

Aashka plans to expand Renee Cosmetics internationally, having already entered markets like the USA, Australia, and UAE while promoting accessible beauty.

