Aashka Garodia, famous for her role in Bigg Boss Season 6, has successfully transitioned from acting to entrepreneurship, co-founding a beauty brand.
In 2019, Aashka and her college friends launched Renee Cosmetics, aiming to create inclusive and empowering beauty products for all.
Garodia’s background in entertainment inspired her to create ethical cosmetics, emphasizing how makeup can enhance confidence and self-expression for users.
Based in Ahmedabad, Renee Cosmetics prioritizes vegan and cruelty-free products, appealing to a growing audience of environmentally conscious consumers.
Within two years, Renee Cosmetics has rapidly thrived in the beauty industry, employing over 50 staff and achieving a valuation of ₹820 crore.
Aashka plans to expand Renee Cosmetics internationally, having already entered markets like the USA, Australia, and UAE while promoting accessible beauty.