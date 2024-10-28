The Exorcist to Conjuring-7 best horror movies to watch this Halloween

Entertainment
Here are seven horror films that make perfect picks for Halloween
Supernatural powers and family secrets emerge from a family tragedy. Hereditary's macabre atmosphere and startling images leave viewers haunted long after the titles roll.
The Conjuring, based on Ed and Lorraine Warren, is about an isolated home that is haunted. It is one of the most popular supernatural horrors, with jump scares and a dramatic pace.
In The Exorcist, priests strive to rescue a young girl possessed by a demon. Due to its powerful sequences and famous scares, it remains one of the most influential horror films.
This atmospheric folk horror film about a Puritan family haunted by evil in 1630s New England. The Witch's slow-burn horror, mythology, and scary imagery are unnerving.
An evil storybook creature, The Babadook haunts a single mother and her son. Its horrific character design makes this psychological horror about sorrow and trauma memorable.
An investigative journalist finds horrific footage related to a series of killings. Sinister's discovered video and menacing villain create a spooky atmosphere and moments.
This social horror addresses racism and privilege with terror and humour. Halloween fans must see the film's gripping narrative and thought-provoking topics.