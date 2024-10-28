Entertainment

The Exorcist to Conjuring-7 best horror movies to watch this Halloween

Here are seven horror films that make perfect picks for Halloween

Image credits: our own

Hereditary (2018) Directed by Ari Aster

Supernatural powers and family secrets emerge from a family tragedy. Hereditary's macabre atmosphere and startling images leave viewers haunted long after the titles roll.

Image credits: Google

The Conjuring (2013) Directed by James Wan

The Conjuring, based on Ed and Lorraine Warren, is about an isolated home that is haunted. It is one of the most popular supernatural horrors, with jump scares and a dramatic pace.

Image credits: Social Media

The Exorcist (1973) Directed by William Friedkin

In The Exorcist, priests strive to rescue a young girl possessed by a demon. Due to its powerful sequences and famous scares, it remains one of the most influential horror films.

Image credits: Poster

The Witch (2015) Directed by Robert Eggers

This atmospheric folk horror film about a Puritan family haunted by evil in 1630s New England. The Witch's slow-burn horror, mythology, and scary imagery are unnerving.

Image credits: Poster

The Babadook (2014) Directed by Jennifer Kent

An evil storybook creature, The Babadook haunts a single mother and her son. Its horrific character design makes this psychological horror about sorrow and trauma memorable.

Image credits: Poster

Sinister (2012) Directed by Scott Derrickson

An investigative journalist finds horrific footage related to a series of killings. Sinister's discovered video and menacing villain create a spooky atmosphere and moments.

Image credits: IMDb

Get Out (2017) Directed by Jordan Peele

This social horror addresses racism and privilege with terror and humour. Halloween fans must see the film's gripping narrative and thought-provoking topics.

Image credits: Posters
Find Next One