Ankita Lokhande to Hina Khan: Meet the 7 highest paid TV actresses

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi became a household name for her portrayal of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, captivating audiences with her performances.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

Known for her role in Naagin 7, Tejasswi Prakash gained fame after winning Bigg Boss 15, showcasing her versatility in the industry.

 

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget began as a child artist and has starred in numerous hit shows, earning accolades for her compelling acting skills.

 

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande charmed audiences in Pavitra Rishta and showcased her talent in dance shows, proving her versatility as an entertainer.

 

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa has made her a beloved figure in Indian television, earning her immense popularity and recognition among fans.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, famous for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has impressed viewers with her engaging performances and charisma.

 

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who portrayed Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is also known for her strong presence in reality television.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gained fame as Dr. Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, winning hearts with her relatable performances and storytelling.

