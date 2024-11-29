Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star

Entertainment
Shahrukh Khan tops Fortune India's 2024 list of highest tax-paying celebrities, having paid 92 crore in taxes.
Shahrukh Khan's net worth has increased by 1000 crore in a year. Last year, Forbes India estimated his net worth at 6300 crore, now it's 7300 crore.
Shahrukh Khan earns significantly from various sources besides films. Let's explore his income streams.
Shahrukh Khan charges over 100 crore per film, plus a 60% share in the film's profits.
Shahrukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, contributes significantly to his income, earning him around 500 crore annually.
Shahrukh Khan earns substantially from his IPL cricket team, KKR, reportedly between 250 and 270 crore annually.
Shahrukh Khan co-owns KidZania's franchise, Imagination Edutainment India Pvt Ltd, with a 26% profit share.
Shahrukh Khan earns handsomely through endorsements, reportedly 3 to 4 crore per advertisement.
According to Hurun India 2024, Shahrukh Khan's net worth is estimated at 7300 crore, making him one of the richest stars in India.
Shahrukh Khan will be seen in King, Pathan 2, and Tiger vs. Pathan, releasing in 2025-26. His 2023 films, Pathaan and Jawan, earned over 1000 crore.
