Shahid Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 7 stars who did films for free

Well, ofcourse we all know of the whopping amounts that stars charge for films. However, there are some who have never charged a rupee for some movies. Here's the list:

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood did not charge any money for his roles in films such as 'Dulha Mil Gaya' and 'Bhootnath Returns'.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B generously worked in the film 'Black' without charging a penny for his role. 

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor did not charge any money for his role in the critically acclaimed film 'Haider' so that the project could earn enough cash.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone, who was already a succesful model back in the day, did not charge money in her debut film, 'Om Shanti Om'. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In an interview director Nandita Das had spilled some beans, saying Siddiqui did the role for free in the film, 'Manto'.

Sonam Kapoor

As per reports, the actress did not charge a penny for her role in the iconic movie, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. 

Rajkummar Rao

As per reports from the industry. the self-made actor did not charge any money for the movie, 'Trapped'. 

Farhan Akhtar

Just like his co-star Sonam Kapoor, he too signed the film 'Bhaag Milka Bhaag' for free, charging a nominal amount of Rs 11. 

