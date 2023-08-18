Entertainment
Well, ofcourse we all know of the whopping amounts that stars charge for films. However, there are some who have never charged a rupee for some movies. Here's the list:
The King Khan of Bollywood did not charge any money for his roles in films such as 'Dulha Mil Gaya' and 'Bhootnath Returns'.
Big B generously worked in the film 'Black' without charging a penny for his role.
Shahid Kapoor did not charge any money for his role in the critically acclaimed film 'Haider' so that the project could earn enough cash.
Padukone, who was already a succesful model back in the day, did not charge money in her debut film, 'Om Shanti Om'.
In an interview director Nandita Das had spilled some beans, saying Siddiqui did the role for free in the film, 'Manto'.
As per reports, the actress did not charge a penny for her role in the iconic movie, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.
As per reports from the industry. the self-made actor did not charge any money for the movie, 'Trapped'.
Just like his co-star Sonam Kapoor, he too signed the film 'Bhaag Milka Bhaag' for free, charging a nominal amount of Rs 11.