'La La Land' to 'Her': 7 movies to watch when your heart is broken

Entertainment
These movies offer different perspectives on love, heartbreak, and personal growth. They may provide solace, relatability, and even a sense of catharsis during difficult times.
A blend of romance and music, this film portrays the dreams and heartaches of an aspiring actress and a jazz musician. It delves into the challenges of pursuing personal passions.
A non-linear narrative explores a failed relationship, shedding light on the complexity of love, expectations, and reality. The film offers a mix of humor and poignant moments.
This thought-provoking film explores love and memory. Following a breakup, the main characters undergo a procedure to erase each other from their memories.
This raw and emotionally charged film depicts the evolution of a relationship, juxtaposing the initial romance with the struggles of a failing marriage.
Set in Tokyo, this film portrays the connection between two lost souls. The characters' isolation and vulnerability create a relatable backdrop for those going through heartache.
This dramedy follows individuals navigating personal struggles and relationships. It highlights the importance of self-discovery and connection during challenging times.
In a futuristic setting, a man falls in love with an artificial intelligence. The film explores themes of loneliness, connection, and the complexities of human emotions.