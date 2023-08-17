Entertainment

Sauraseni Maitra HOT gallery: Actress looks tempting in vacay pics

Who said that Paris was only a city of love? During her recent trip to France, Sauraseni Maitra rediscovered the wonder of childhood. 

Image credits: Instagram

Mauve Baby

The actress looks sexy as she flaunts her well-toned body in this alluring dress.

Image credits: Instagram

Block Print

Maitra dons a delectable look in this black and white outfit that she pairs with oversized shades.

Image credits: Instagram

Water Girl

Overlooking the sea, Maitra smiles for the camera, looking absolutely gorgeous in this outfit.

Image credits: Instagram

But First, A Mirror Selfie

Sauraseni shows off her sexy thighs as she poses in this shiny sequin dress, for a mirror selfie.

Image credits: Instagram

Sexy In Mauve

Less is more. The actress poses in minimal makeup, showing off her skin confidently as she poses with an oversized pair of shades.

Image credits: Instagram

Looking Away

As she flaunts her sexy physiquie and hot curves, the actress looks away from the camera, soaking some sunshine.

Image credits: Instagram

Gorg Gorg...Gorgeous!

Sauraseni takes a close up of her face, focusing on the seductive expression on her face that can drive her fans crazy.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One