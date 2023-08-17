Sauraseni Maitra HOT gallery: Actress looks tempting in vacay pics

Entertainment
Who said that Paris was only a city of love? During her recent trip to France, Sauraseni Maitra rediscovered the wonder of childhood.
The actress looks sexy as she flaunts her well-toned body in this alluring dress.
Maitra dons a delectable look in this black and white outfit that she pairs with oversized shades.
Overlooking the sea, Maitra smiles for the camera, looking absolutely gorgeous in this outfit.
Sauraseni shows off her sexy thighs as she poses in this shiny sequin dress, for a mirror selfie.
Less is more. The actress poses in minimal makeup, showing off her skin confidently as she poses with an oversized pair of shades.
As she flaunts her sexy physiquie and hot curves, the actress looks away from the camera, soaking some sunshine.
Sauraseni takes a close up of her face, focusing on the seductive expression on her face that can drive her fans crazy.