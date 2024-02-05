Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2024: Rapper Killer Mike arrested after 3 trophies

Rapper and activist Killer Mike, celebrating three Grammy wins, was arrested at the ceremony. The arrest followed an altercation after his joyous victories

Image credits: Instagram/Killermiller

Grammy Wins and Arrest

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the Grammy Awards ceremony after winning three awards, including his first in more than two decades

Image credits: Instagram/Killermiller

Joyous Moments Turned Sour

The arrest occurred shortly after Killer Mike's joyous moments at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, where he clinched victories in rapid succession

Image credits: Instagram/Killermiller

Rapper's Reflection on Age and Past

He shared insights into his evolving perspective, mentioning his earlier involvement in drug dealing and how, at the age of 45, he began rapping about his experiences

Image credits: Instagram/Killermiller

Grammy-Winning Tracks

Killer Mike's first win at the Grammys came for 'Scientists & Engineers,' recognized as the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song

Image credits: Instagram/Killermiller

Run the Jewels and Previous Grammy Win

The winning single featured collaborations with Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. His third award of the night was for the Best Rap Album, titled 'Michael'

Image credits: Instagram/Killermiller

Prior to this year's Grammy success, Killer Mike's last Grammy win was in 2003 for 'The Whole World,' which earned the award for Best Rap Performance

Image credits: Instagram/Killermiller
