Shah Rukh Khan: Check out King Khan's upcoming movies

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana, in 'King,' slated for a 2025 release
The much-anticipated 'Baazigar 2' is reportedly in the works, with King Khan reprising his iconic role
Following the success of 'Pathaan,' 'Tiger vs Pathaan' is expected to release in 2025
Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt's spy thriller 'Alpha,' releasing in 2025
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly planning to cast Shah Rukh Khan in 'Izhaar'
The sequel to the blockbuster 'Pathaan,' 'Pathaan 2,' is currently in development and is rumored to release in 2025
Shah Rukh Khan will lend his voice to the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King.'