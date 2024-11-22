Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check actor's assets, property, luxury cars

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan turns 34 today: Let's check out the actor's net worth, assets, properties and others
Kartik Aaryan, boasts a net worth of ₹39–46 crore. Earning ₹45–50 crore per film, his popularity cements him among the highest-paid actors
Apart from films, Kartik's income stems from brand endorsements, including Armani Exchange, Superdry, and Cadbury Silk
Kartik owns lavish 1,594 sq ft Juhu apartment worth ₹17.50 crore, purchased in 2023. Previously, he lived in Versova flat bought for ₹1.60 crore in 2019 during his initial days
Kartik’s car collection includes high-end vehicles like a ₹6 crore Range Rover SV, ₹4.7 crore McLaren GT, ₹4.5 crore Lamborghini Urus, and a ₹1.54 crore Porsche 718 Boxster
Kartik enjoys luxurious travel, evident from his post-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 European trip with his team. His vacations reflect his penchant for relaxation and high-end experiences