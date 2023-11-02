Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: 7 co-stars who sparkled in Bollywood debuts

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 58, let's take a look at his leading ladies who debuted in Bollywood opposite to him. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma debuted in bollywod 

Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar

Her combination of charm and innocence caught the audience's attention. Shilpa's career blossomed after this debut, and she went on to become a prominent figure in the industry

Mahira Khan in Raees

Her remarkable chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan garnered attention. Despite a short stint in the Indian film industry, Mahira Khan's performance in "Raees" showcased her acting skills

Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om

Her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan made her an instant sensation. Known for versatility, she evolved into a top-tier actress with a string of blockbuster hits

Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Her fresh approach and strong screen presence set the stage for a successful career with a wide range of roles in Bollywood, establishing her as a leading actress

Nayanthara in Jawan

Though as established actress in south, Nayanthara made her Bollywood this year along-side Shah Rukh Khan in the mega-blockbuster 'Jawan'

Gayatri Joshi in Swadesh

Bollywood career was relatively brief, her debut left a lasting impact due to her genuine portrayal of her character

