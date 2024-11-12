Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: B-wood stars' luxury homes abroad

Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan owns a bungalow in Mumbai and a villa in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, worth approximately ₹28-67 crore.
Priyanka Chopra has 2-3 homes in Mumbai and a luxury home in Los Angeles worth around ₹168 crore after her marriage.
Shah Rukh Khan owns bungalows in Mumbai and Delhi, a holiday home in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah worth ₹17.84 crore, and a ₹217 crore apartment in London.
Amitabh Bachchan owns 8 bungalows, 7 in Mumbai and Delhi, and one in Paris worth ₹3 crore.
Salman Khan has a home and farmhouse in Mumbai and a home in Dubai's Burj Khalifa area, reportedly worth ₹25-30 crore.
Akshay Kumar has a bungalow in Mumbai, a hill in Toronto, and a beachfront bungalow in Mauritius, though the prices are undisclosed.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have a luxury holiday home in Gstaad, Switzerland worth ₹33 crore, an apartment in Mumbai, and a palace in Pataudi.
John Abraham has a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, a ₹75 crore house in Khar, and a home in Los Angeles.