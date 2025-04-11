Entertainment

Mohit Suri Birthday: Top 5 romantic thriller's directed by him; Check

Mohit Suri's Birthday

Bollywood's talented director Mohit Suri is celebrating his 44th birthday on April 11

Mohit Suri's Unique Identity

Known for romantic, thriller, suspense movies. He has directed movies like Crook, Malang, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher etc.

Half Girlfriend

The film 'Half Girlfriend', based on famous writer Chetan Bhagat's novel, has achieved status of a classic love story. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor played the lead roles in it

Aashiqui 2

Released in 2013, this movie starring Shraddha Kapoor and actor Aditya Roy Kapur was a super hit. Mohit Suri portrayed a very emotional love story on screen with full impact

Ek Villain

This movie starring Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh shows the passion of love. Mohit Suri made this suspense and thriller movie a super hit with his direction

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

This movie starring Emraan Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, and Vidya Balan was released in 2015. The way the love story was pictured in it became a favorite of the audience

Zeher: A Love Story

Mohit Suri started his direction with 'Zeher: A Love Story' in 2005. This romantic movie starring Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami was directed by Mohit Suri

