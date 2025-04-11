Mohit Suri Birthday: Top 5 romantic thriller's directed by him; Check

Entertainment
Bollywood's talented director Mohit Suri is celebrating his 44th birthday on April 11
Known for romantic, thriller, suspense movies. He has directed movies like Crook, Malang, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher etc.
The film 'Half Girlfriend', based on famous writer Chetan Bhagat's novel, has achieved status of a classic love story. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor played the lead roles in it
Released in 2013, this movie starring Shraddha Kapoor and actor Aditya Roy Kapur was a super hit. Mohit Suri portrayed a very emotional love story on screen with full impact
This movie starring Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh shows the passion of love. Mohit Suri made this suspense and thriller movie a super hit with his direction
This movie starring Emraan Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, and Vidya Balan was released in 2015. The way the love story was pictured in it became a favorite of the audience
Mohit Suri started his direction with 'Zeher: A Love Story' in 2005. This romantic movie starring Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami was directed by Mohit Suri
