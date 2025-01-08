Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 6 iconic styles for a dashing look

Shah Rukh Khan Designer Outfits

To get a dashing look like Shah Rukh Khan, you can carry designer outfits like him. Such outfits are easily available in the market.

1. Three-Piece Suit

You can carry a three-piece designer suit like Shah Rukh Khan for the office or a party. Such suits can be styled with different color combinations. Your look will be perfect.

2. Classy Closed-Neck Suit

You can carry a closed-neck suit like Shah Rukh Khan for a family function or a close friend's wedding party. Your look will stand out in the entire gathering.

3. Golden Button Pathani Suit

You can also style a white or different colored Pathani suit like Shah Rukh Khan for a friend's wedding. Pathani suits with golden buttons look very classy.

4. Dual-Colored Designer Sherwani

Double color combination sherwanis are in trend these days. You can style this type of sherwani with your favorite colors. This simple-looking sherwani gives a good look.

5. Designer Sherwani

If you are planning to attend a special wedding, you can style a designer sherwani like Shah Rukh Khan. This type of closed-neck sherwani is easily available in shops.

6. Classy Blue Jacket

If you're in the mood for a picnic or a long drive, you can wear a classy jacket like Shah Rukh Khan. You will look dashing wearing this type of jacket.

