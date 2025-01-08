Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan and Abhira's divorce drama unfolds next

Abhira's Decision

Abhira discovers Vidya's role in Abhir's accident and files a case against her.

Armaan confronts Abhira

Armaan criticizes Abhira's actions, but she stands firm in her pursuit of justice for her brother.

Armaan's Decision

Abhira decides to fight Abhir's case. Armaan supports his mother and decides to divorce Abhira.

Abhira's Devastation

Armaan's decision leaves Abhira heartbroken. Vidya confesses her crime in court, shocking everyone.

Vidya's Sentence

Vidya receives a 10-year sentence and faints due to stress. The Poddar family blames Abhira.

Upcoming Drama

Vidya is taken to jail, leaving Armaan and his family devastated. Armaan proceeds with the divorce.

