YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan and Abhira's divorce drama unfolds next

Entertainment
Abhira discovers Vidya's role in Abhir's accident and files a case against her.
Armaan criticizes Abhira's actions, but she stands firm in her pursuit of justice for her brother.
Abhira decides to fight Abhir's case. Armaan supports his mother and decides to divorce Abhira.
Armaan's decision leaves Abhira heartbroken. Vidya confesses her crime in court, shocking everyone.
Vidya receives a 10-year sentence and faints due to stress. The Poddar family blames Abhira.
Vidya is taken to jail, leaving Armaan and his family devastated. Armaan proceeds with the divorce.
Yash 39th birthday special: Know 6 Interesting facts about Rocky bhai
KGF Star Yash fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 39 revealed
Bharti Singh's stylish 2BHK Mumbai flat: See inside photos
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's cool floral maxi dress look