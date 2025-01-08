(PHOTOS) Nayanthara inspired 8 saree designs for stunning look

Entertainment
Blue transparent saree looks beautiful on women of all colors. You can include this latest saree collection of Nayanthara in your wardrobe. This saree will come in 2-3K
Nayanthara is giving traditional look in red silk saree adorned with golden border. After marriage, new bride can get ready by wearing saree like this in the function of the house
If you want to look a little different in the gathering, then choose a neon green satin saree. Everyone's glow will fade in front of its glow. Pair the saree with a bralette blouse
Nayanthara is looking gorgeous in a black chiffon saree. If you feel like wearing a saree on an outing, then you can copy this South Indian actress's look
Nayanthara is looking very beautiful in a golden Kanjeevaram tissue saree. If you want a modern look along with traditional values, then copy her saree look
Nayanthara is wearing a light purple saree with a beautiful necklace. You can recreate this look for a special occasion. Do wear Gajra in your hair
Nayanthara is giving a simple and sober look in a cotton yellow saree. The beauty of the saree is further enhanced by the sleeveless blouse. Office going girls can adopt this look
