Yash 39th birthday special: Know 6 Interesting facts about Rocky bhai

Entertainment
The pan-Indian hits K.G.F: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 made him famous. Let's explore the actor's top films, fascinating ventures, and interesting information on his special day.
Yash, popularly known as “Rocky bhai," was born as Naveen Kumar Gowda but adopted the stage name “Yash" to match his on-screen persona.
Yash has shown off his musical talent by singing songs in films like Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari and Masterpiece, where he sang hits like Annthamma and Annange Love Agide.
Before entering films, Yash started his career with TV serials like Gokula, Malebillu and Preethi Illada Mele.
Off-screen Yash shares a close bond with his younger sister, Nandini, and often features her in his social media posts.
Yash and fellow actor Radhika met on the sets of the television series Nanda Gokula. They got married in 2016.
Together, Yash and Radhika founded the YashoMarga Foundation which helps the underprivileged. They also invested Rs 4 crore to rejuvenate lakes in Koppal district.
